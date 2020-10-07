Mumbai: The Bombay High Court granted Wednesday conditional bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty, and two others in the drug case related to late actor Rhea Chakraborty. However, Rhea Chakrabortry’s brother Showik’s bail plea was rejected. Rhea was arrested by sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last month on charges of being involved in transactions of buying drugs. Since her arrest there have been many who have questioned the actions of the NCB. They had said that Rhea should be released immediately. Here’s how a section of the Hindi film industry reacted after Rhea got bail.

Producer-director Anubhav Sinha wrote on his Twitter account, “Finally!!! She gets bail. #RHEACHAKRABORTY.”

Actress Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan expressed her happiness and. She posted an emoji of folded hands and thanked Bombay High Court.

Apart from these, actress Taapsee Pannu wrote, “Hope her time in jail has sufficed the egos of a lot of people out there who in the name of justice for Sushant fulfilled their personal/professional agendas. Praying she doesn’t become bitter towards the life she has ahead of her. Life is Unfair but at least it’s not over as yet.”

Swara Bhaskar wrote, “#rheagetsbail About time!”

Apart from Rhea, the Bombay High Court has also granted bail to Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda.