Bhubaneswar: In the wake of a row over a directive by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, imposing Hindi on its employees in their day-to-day official work, the institute Saturday committed to adopt three-language policy for signage with top most priority to Odia language.

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Director, B Gitanjali told reporters Saturday that the administration has decided to use the three-language policy and also rejected the allegations of Hindi imposition in the hospital. She cited provisions of Official Language Act, 1963 for the issuance of such a circular.

This comes after the Centre-run healthcare institute came under severe criticism post an official order insisting on the usage of Hindi by the staff and faculty of the institute.

A delegation of BJD MPs and MLAs visited AIIMS Saturday and interacted with the Director seeking adoption of a three-language formula.

The Director said, “The lawmakers asked us to use three languages and we have accepted the demand for our signage. The first language will be Odia, second will be Hindi and third will be English.” She also added, “Whatever circular is in the controversy is an internal memo. Official Language Act, 1963 needs to be complied with.”

The official stressed that the circular was meant only for the persons who have working knowledge of Hindi and not for others. She added that students of MBBS as well as nursing are now being imparted lessons in Odia at the AIIMS to ensure that they are well versed with the language in practice.

The BJD delegation after meeting the Director stated that its main demand was a three-language policy. BJD MP Pinaki Mishra said, “The Director told us that the Language Committee had told the hospital that the targets under the Official Language Act were not being met. The Director has assured that the circular has nothing to do with the patients.”