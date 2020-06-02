Bhubaneswar: HipBar, a specialised alcoholic beverages delivery app, has started home delivery services in Odisha.

At present, the delivery service is live in Cuttack and it will be launched in Sambalpur, Berhampur and Rourkela very soon, said a statement Tuesday.

It also expected to start doorstep delivery of alcohol in Bhubaneswar.

HipBar’s delivery app is 100% compliant with the government’s regulations and adheres to mandatory user authentication and age verification process, for every delivery, it said.

Consumers can place their orders using the HipBar app, available on IOS and Android, and delivery will be made in fixed time slots.

HipBar is currently establishing a network of retailers across Cuttack and Odisha to cater to the demands of their consumers, and are confident that their prior experience of operating the home delivery service in Bengaluru in Karnataka will add to the improved experience for customers.

As the service becomes more popular, HipBar aspires to converge all the licensed retailers to be an integral part of the network in Odisha.

Prasanna Natarajan, Founder & CEO, HipBar, said, “At HipBar, we strive to create a safer, more responsible drinking environment across India. Customers in Odisha will enjoy the simple and easy ordering experience that our app provides, without having to step outside the safety of their homes.”

(IANS)