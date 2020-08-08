Sambalpur: The Hirakud dam authorities Saturday opened another gate to release floodwater. As of now, floodwater is being released through eight gates.

As per the information provided by the dam authorities, the dam’s present water level stands at 608.31 feet against the maximum level of 630 feet.

The inflow and discharge of floodwater through eight gates were 1,48,012 cusecs and 1,20,795 cusecs per second respectively by 9 am Saturday.

Another low pressure is all set to form in the west-central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours which will trigger heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of River Mahanadi. The dam authorities have decided to open more gates in the event of more water inflow into the dam.

Notably, the Hirakud dam had received less water than the set target for the month of July. The dam had received 4.163 million acre feet of water as against 5.419 million acre feet.

PNN