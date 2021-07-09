Sambalpur: The first floodwater of the season will be released from Hirakud dam into the Mahanadi river at any time around 11am of July 11, a report said.

This was stated Thursday by the additional chief engineer, Hirakud headworks & additional spillway at Burla. The decision was taken after water level of the dam increased following incessant rains in the upper basin of the Mahanadi river.

Officials concerned have been requested to take necessary measures to ensure that riverbed downstream of the Hirakud dam coming under their jurisdiction is cleared as safety measures against life and property, the official said in a letter addressed to Collectors, SPs of 12 districts among others.

The official warned that the water level in the Mahanadi and other rivers will increase due to the release of the water from the reservoir. The dam authorities have also advised people living in the lower area of the Mahanadi to remain alert during the release of the floodwater.

People have been asked to take necessary precautions while venturing into the river. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted formation of a low pressure area over west-central and the adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts around July 11, 2021.

Several districts in the state may experience moderate to heavy rainfall at one or two places under the impact of the low pressure. The monsoons are expected to intensify in the state again from July 11 onwards, so most of the rivers will once more be in spate.

Hence with the release of the water from the Hirakud dam, a flood-like situation may arise in some parts of the state.

