Cuttack: The first edition of the Asian Deaf Cricket Association (ADCA) T20I Asia Cup, 2026 was inaugurated at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, with a grand opening ceremony Thursday. The tournament was inaugurated by the chief guest, Rishi Pathania Vice President, Jindal Steel Limited, marking a significant milestone for the inaugural tournament hosted by Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), supported by Odisha Deaf Cricket Association (ODCA) and Odisha Cricket Association (OCA). The tournament features three national teams – India, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Speaking about the tournament, Sumit Jain, President, ADCA, said, “The first edition of the ADCA T20I Asia Cup 2026 reflects our continued commitment to promoting cricket among hearing-impaired athletes from across Asia. The ADCA was founded with a simple but powerful vision to create a global platform where deaf athletes can compete, grow and be celebrated with dignity and equality. We are deeply honoured to have Rishi Pathania as the chief guest. I would like to extend my gratitude to team Sri Lanka, Nepal and India for being part of this historic first edition.” Dedicated to nurturing upcoming sports talent among specially abled athletes, the ADCA T20I Asia Cup, 2026 continues to receive strong support from corporate and institutional partners, reflecting the growing commitment of India’s corporate sector towards promoting inclusive sports and creating equal opportunities for persons with disabilities.

The opening ceremony was attended by a distinguished line-up of Guests of Honour, including Rishi Patania (Vice President, Jindal Foundation); Jayanta Kumar Mohanty (Head CSR, Jindal Foundation); Shailesh Rai (TSM Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd); Kunal Gupta (Assistant Manager CSR, Hero MotoCorp – We care) and Bankim Mohanty (ED cum Secretary, Astha School Of Management). Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA, commented, “The first edition of the ADCA T20I Asia Cup 2026 stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of India’s decision to establish Asian Deaf Cricket Association by Sumit Jain, a veteran former hearing-impaired Indian cricketer. As we light the torch of this tournament, let this be the beginning of a long and impactful journey that extends to more countries, more tournaments and greater opportunities for deaf athletes across Asia.”