Khaira: The Kupari revenue area under Khaira police jurisdiction in Balasore district is rapidly losing its heritage and landscape due to alleged illegal quarrying of laterite and stone.

Once renowned for its fertile lands and cultural significance, massive pits, ponds and abandoned quarries lie scarred in the region these days. Along the Kupari-Bageipura road, and areas such as Barapada, Kalamchua, Haripur and Sarasbahali, fresh and deserted quarries are clearly visible, raising alarm among locals, but seemingly unnoticed by administrative authorities. Even government-owned land and nearby farmlands have been converted into excavation zones. Activists and social organisations warn that if the state government fails to act swiftly, the illicit mining—allegedly backed by corrupt officials and criminal networks—will permanently tarnish Kupari’s legacy.

Historically, Kupari is known as a convergence point of Buddhist, Jain and Shaivite traditions, with many poets and scholars having celebrated its heritage in their writings. But today, greed-driven individuals are illegally extracting laterite, murram and stones depleting natural resources and filling their pockets at the cost of the environment.

Locals alleged that after stripping government plots of laterite, mafias buy farmers’ land at low rates, and continue illegal mining operations. Despite this, the departments responsible—Mines, Housing and Revenue—have allegedly failed to prevent the activity. While minor actions like seizing tractors or earthmovers have been reported, these measures have had little effect, they alleged.

In recent weeks, near the Kupari College area, where the IDCO has allocated land for a small-scale industrial project, mafia groups have been looting laterite almost every night. Specific plots—such as Plot No. 520 under Khata No. 796, Plot Nos. 800 and 785 under Khata No. 486, and several others in Barapada mouza—are allegedly being misused for the illegal activity. When contacted, Assistant Mining Officer Abhisek Behera said raids are being conducted on some illegal mines.

However, he admitted that the offenders often flee before officials arrive. “Vehicles caught on-site—whether power tillers or tractors—are being seized as per protocol,” he said. Meanwhile, environmentalists urged immediate and strict enforcement to save Kupari from turning into a cautionary tale of unchecked resource exploitation.