Nabarangpur: The historic old jail within the premises of the Nabarangpur Sub-Treasury and the Tehsil office that stands as a silent witness to the sacrifices made by scores of valiant fighters towards the country’s freedom struggle now lies in a neglected and dilapidated condition. Cracks have long appeared on the stone walls that once housed the heroes, while the ceilings have collapsed in many places.

The entire structure is at risk of crumbling at any point in time due to lack of maintenance. This historic jail, which once fell under the undivided Koraput district, housed numerous freedom fighters who endured incarceration that lasted from months to years while wishing to see an Indian free from the imperial British yoke. Even today, the prison’s walls echo the stories of patriots like Dr Sadashiv Tripathy, revolutionary Sonu Majhi, martyr Baga Pujari, Mohammad Baji, Jagannath Tripathy, and Miru Harijan. Their bravery and sacrifices remain etched in the jail’s locked chambers.

Records reveal that the jail was established in 1932 by the then-British government. From 1936 onwards, it became a regular site of incarceration for freedom fighters, with its premises soaked in the blood and spirit of revolution. In 1942, the jail housed over 250 freedom fighters. Significantly, these fighters were confined to just 14 small cells, a testament to their unputdownable spirit and resilience. After trial, they were often transferred to Koraput or Berhampur jails.

Historical accounts state that seven great fighters succumbed to hunger strikes on the jail premises, further solidifying its place in India’s freedom struggle. Even today, locals claim to hear chants of “Bande Mataram” and cries of pain and suffering emanating from the jail in the dead of night. The symbol of resistance and triumph of human spirit on the face of adversaries now stands abandoned and forgotten. Local residents and activists have repeatedly demanded its restoration and preservation as a national monument. Such a move would honour the memory of the sacrifices made here and ensure the legacy of the freedom struggle lives on for future generations.