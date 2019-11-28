Jharsuguda: The ancient cave of Bikramkhol lies in the reserved forest of Belpahar range near Banjari village under Lakhanpur block in this district. It has historical significance with its inscriptions. It bears testimony to the fact that this place had human inhabitants in ancient times.

The cave and its surroundings have been declared a ‘tourist spot’ in spite of meagre footfalls due to lack of basic facilities like communication and infrastructure. However, due to its historical significance, the cave at times attracts researchers and tourists.

Surrounded by trees and other foliages, the Bikramkhol cave is 25 kilometres from the district headquarters and is situated close to the Belpahar-Sundargarh road.

The cave is 115 feet long and 27.7 feet high. The inscriptions are yet to be deciphered accurately, though many researchers and epigraphists have attempted to do so.

According to some researchers, the cave used to be a habitat for primitive humans approximately around 4,000 BC. The cave was discovered in 1985 and 10 years later a team of archeologists visited the spot and carried out a detail study. To prevent the decay of the rock inscriptions they used chemicals.

Since then, neither the Central nor the State Government has taken steps for the preservation of the inscriptions. Those are now decaying due to various climatic conditions and their clarity has diminished substantially.

Prominent persons here have said time and again that proper measures should be taken to preserve the cave and its inscription. However, they seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

The tourism department has built concrete wall to check the flow of rainwater from the top of the cave. But there is no protection from the sides.

PNN