Srinagar: Hizbul Muhajideen chief commander Dr Saifullah is believed to have been killed Sunday during an encounter with security forces in the Rangreth area. During the encounter one militant was also captured alive. The operation to nab the Hizbul Muhajideen militants was launched Sunday after police got information regarding their hideout.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range Vijay Kumar said that they had got information that some militants were hiding in the area in Rangreth. “A joint operation was launched by Police, CRPF and later Army also joined them,” he said.

“Our sources have told us that the militant killed in the operation is Hizbul Mujahideen chief commander, Dr Saifullah. We are waiting for the family members of Hizbul chief to identify the body,” added Kumar.

The top police official called the killing of Saifullah a ‘big success’ for the security forces. “He is the second Hizb chief killed in the operation this year. Earlier in May, Riyaz Naikoo who was operational commander was also killed in an encounter in Pulwama.; Then Dr Saifullah was nominated as the new Hizb chief. For security forces, this is a big success,” said Kumar.