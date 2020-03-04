New Delhi: Captains of the Indian men’s and women’s teams Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal were Tuesday nominated for the ‘Dhruv Batra Player of the Year’ award in male and female category respectively by Hockey India (HI) for its third annual awards function March 8.

A total prize money of Rs 1.30 crore along with trophies will be awarded to hockey stars as the national federation Tuesday released the list of nominations for the awards, given in recognition of excellence in performance for the year 2019 and overall contribution to the game.

Manpreet, who became the first Indian to win the FIH ‘Best Player of the Year’ award earlier this month, was nominated for guiding the team to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. He was named alongside Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Surender Kumar for the award which carries a prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

Rani, who became the first-ever hockey player to win the prestigious ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award last month, was nominated along with Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur and Savita.

Teenager Vivek Sagar Prasad, who had won the FIH ‘Men’s Rising Star of the Year’, was nominated for the ‘Jugraj Singh Upcoming Player of the Year 2019’ (Men’s – under 21) along with Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh and Mandeep Mor. The award carries a prize money of Rs 10 lakh.

The nominations for ‘Asunta Lakra Upcoming Player of the Year 2019’ (Women’s – under 21) included forward Lalremsiami, who had won the 2019 FIH ‘Women’s Rising Star of the Year’, Salima Tete and Sharmila Devi.

Rani was also named in the list of nomination for ‘Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year’[, which has a purse of Rs 5,00,000, along with Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh and Navneet Kaur.

For the Rs 5,00,000 ‘Ajit Pal Singh Award’ (Midfielder of the Year), Manpreet and Vivek Sagar was nominated along with Monika and Neha Goyal.

Agencies