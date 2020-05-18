Chandigarh: Hockey legend Balbir Singh (Sr) is in a semi-comatose state and has developed a blood clot in his brain. This was disclosed by his maternal grandson Kabir said here Monday. The condition of the three-time Olympic gold medallist is critical as he continues to battle multiple health complications. The hockey legend however, is a person not ready to give up.

No more cardiac attacks

In a statement, Kabir said his 95-year-old maternal grandfather hasn’t, however, suffered any cardiac event since last week. A section of the media earlier Monday had said the legendary player had suffered a heart attack,

“Hemodynamically near stable but condition is critical. No further cardiac events since last update,” Kabir said. “MRI brain report shows a small fresh blood clot in the brain which is insufficient to explain continued unconsciousness. He (Balbir) is currently in semi-comatose condition,” added Kabir.

Fresh pneumonia attack

The icon, who continues to remain on ventilator, has also been detected with fresh pneumonia patches in his lungs. “Treatment is being attempted. He continues to be on ventilator support. Doctors are continuously assessing his condition,” Kabir informed.

The hockey great had suffered a cardiac arrest Tuesday morning and has been on ventilator support since then. He suffered two more arrests Wednesday.

Balbir (Sr) was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali with high fever May 8. In January last year, he was discharged from PGIMER, Chandigarh after spending 108 days in the hospital, where he underwent treatment for bronchial pneumonia.

Living legend

One of the country’s greatest athletes, Balbir (Sr) was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) across modern Olympic history. His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men’s hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

Unbroken record

Balbir (Sr) scored five goals in India’s 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the final of the 1952 Helsinki Games. He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1957. He was also the manager of India’s World Cup-winning team in 1975.

PTI