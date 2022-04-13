Bhopal: Hockey Haryana rode on five goals by Pankaj and four goals by Rohit to thrash Hockey Goa 20-0 in the 12th Hockey India senior men’s national championship 2022 here Wednesday.

The tournament witnessed high octane action on Day 8 as the Hockey Association of Odisha registered 17-0 big win against Assam Hockey.

Pankaj (34′, 39′, 44′, 52′, 58′), Rohit (21′, 24′, 36′, 59′) and Prabhjot Singh (10′, 27′, 37′) scored a hat-trick each, while Mohit (8′, 41′), Deepak (2′), Captain Gagandeep Singh (18′), Deepak (19′), Vinay (30′), Pankaj (32′) and Somjeet (45′) also added their names to the scoresheet for Hockey Haryana.

The second Pool H match of the day was also a high scoring affair as Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Assam Hockey 17 – 0. Amandeep Lakra (12′, 23′, 24′, 24′, 38′, 46′, 47′, 49′, 51′) starred with nine goals, while Captain Sudeep Chirmako (16′, 20′), Shakti Kujur (14′), Mangra Bhengra (21′), Prakash Barla (22′), Matiyas Dang (28′), Prajukt Nag (53′) and Anugrah Kujur (60′).

In Pool G, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu secured a 5 – 0 victory over Hockey Himachal. Pruthvi G.M (19′, 54′), Dhanush M (5′), Shanmugam P (8′) and Saravana Kumar (35′) registered on the score sheet for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

The Pool G match between Manipur Hockey and Hockey Madhya Pradesh was forfeited, thereby awarding Hockey Madhya Pradesh three points along with a default 5 – 0 victory.

IANS