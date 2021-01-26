Chandigarh: A saffron flag hoisted by protesters from a staff at the iconic Red Fort during their tractor parade Tuesday against the new farm laws. The flag is called the ‘Nishan Sahib’, a symbol of Sikh religion seen at all Gurdwara complexes. The ‘Nishan Sahib’ is a triangular flag that is sacred to Sikhs. The emblem on the flag comprises of ‘Khanda’, a two-edged sword, chakra, a disc, and two Kirpans that cross each other at the handles. The other flag appeared to be of a farmer union.

A large number of protesters deviated from the designated route for the proposed tractor parade in the national capital and barged into the Red Fort. They were later removed by the police.

Their acts of violence have been criticised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). It is a body of 41 farmer unions. The SKM has said that some anti-social elements had entered the tractor protests and they have been the perpetrators of violence. The body also said that none of its members would ever dream of hoisting the ‘Nishan Sahib’. The SKM has condemned all acts of violence and has that it believes in the process of peace.