The BMC launched a month-long holding tax mela at its various ward offices, Saturday, with a view to collect the revised holding tax from the citizens. As a result, wary citizens, instead of spending their time with the family, had to spend their weekends crunching numbers and figures with ward officers. Reason – exorbitant rise in the holding tax rates. Complex calculations, scorching heat and inexplicable causes for the increase in taxes miffed the residents of Bhubaneswar to no end. Some of them poured out their woes to Orissa POST.

My annual tax calculation shows that I will now have to pay Rs 12,000 per annum. Earlier I used to pay only Rs 1,750. As if the inflation wasn’t hard enough on the common man’s pocket that the BMC thought of increasing the rates to fill their coffers.

Sushil Mishra I Retired Professor

The officers inform me that there’s a jump of about 12 times in my holding taxes. How am I supposed to pay such large sums suddenly? While the world is still dealing with the pandemic, the new rates could have been put in force later or waived off completely. It will be really tough for people like us who barely survive on our pensions.

Prafulla Panda I a senior citizen at Bomikhal

I am the only earning member in my house. I have three children who are presently studying. We had outstanding dues with the BMC which we were clearing off gradually. However, this sudden jump in rates has made our problems worse. My company has held my salary for three months and the bills are mounting.

Shanti Lata Rath I resident of Rasulgarh

The calculations have been made very complex. We neither have the time or wits to grasp the thought process behind this hike. I am still not satisfied with the explanations offered by ward officers that why there’s a 25-fold hike in my taxes. Unless I get all information, I have decided not to pay the taxes.

KK Mohapatra I resident of Satya Nagar

I am a law-abiding citizen and I understand that the authorities need revenue for their functioning. But what we, as citizens, are getting in return? I have been complaining of a broken drainage and excessive mosquitoes in our locality but no one gives two hoots about it. All their work is unsatisfactory and demands re-work every 2-3 years.

Madhusudhan Mohanty I resident of VSS Nagar

The calculation of holding tax is coming out much higher for commercial properties than the residential ones. This is the death knell for small-time traders like us. I have loans up to `7 lakh and overhead expenses amounting `50,000. Now the BMC is asking me to cough up `20,000 as taxes which were less than `1,000 earlier. This will be extremely tough to manage.

Binayak Mohapatra I jeweller at BJB Nagar

There are still potholes on the road. Parks are not maintained. The city is called smart city but there is nothing smart about it. The development works move at snail pace. Yet, the BMC is still brave enough to increase revenue on the pretext of betterment of the city.

Deep Bhuiyan I resident of Sahid Nagar

Following state government’s order, the rates have increased as per revised benchmark value of a particular land. Usually the benchmark is revised once in every two years, but no revaluation has been done since 1998. The new rates had come into effect in October 2019. People don’t have to pay retrospective taxes, but pay only from the month when order took effect. Moreover, 50% of the amount can be paid now and rest in quarterly or half-yearly instalments.

Srimanta Mishra I Deputy Commissioner, Revenue, BMC

Silver Lining for Citizens

Sources informed that the increase in holding tax rates was earlier challenged in the Orissa High Court by resident welfare associations and trade unions of the state capital. As a result, the court had asked the BMC to collect only 50 per cent of the amount and the remaining amount on a later date. However, the order also mentioned that while the case is pending in the court, citizens are bound to pay the revised rates.

Meanwhile, if the court decides to put hold on the revised rates, citizens will be adjusted with the inflated amount with their outstanding or future dues. It may be mentioned here that the BMC had earlier increased the Benchmark Value in 2015, but had to refrain after the Orissa High Court issued a stay order against the same.