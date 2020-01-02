Mumbai: Hollywood director Jay Roach, whose latest film Bombshell chronicles the real life story of a group of women at ‘Fox News’ who set out to expose former CEO Roger Ailes, has said it was important to get the ‘essential truth’ out through the movie.

The women came out against the disgraced TV executive, who was eventually fired for engaging in multiple sexual harassment cases with 23 known accounts.

In an exclusive interview with this agency, Jay said the team had to ‘compress’ a year-long series of events for the film without compromising with authenticity.

“It’s very important to get the essential truth in a story like this. We are compressing a year-long series of events into a two-hour movie, we are distilling it down to just a few characters.

“Some of the women we talked to – to try and make it as authentic as we could – from ‘Fox news’ couldn’t reveal themselves because, in some cases they still worked there or had signed a Non Disclosure Agreement (NDA), which required them to remain silent as part of their settlement,” informed Roach.

The film features Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman playing ‘Megyn Kelly’ and ‘Gretchen Carlson’, real life women who spoke out against Ailes.

Margot Robbie plays Kayla, a fictional character who is an amalgamation of all the women who could not come out in open against him, the director said.

“Megyn Kelly is portrayed by Charlize Theron and we tried to be accurate and authentic about how she was portrayed. Similarly was the case for Gretchen Carlson (played by Kidman). But Kayla, portrayed by Robbie and Jess (played by Kate McKinnon) are examples of characters whose stories we had heard but couldn’t identify the women,” informed Roach.

“So we combined various aspects to mask who they were, gave them fictitious names and character description. But they authentically represent what some young women were going through in the network,” added the director.

The filmmaker said being authentic is different from being accurate and the team was striving to be the former.

“There has never been a fully ‘accurate’ docu-drama in the history of filmmaking because you can’t. There are actors, you are on sets, you’re compressing time, reducing characters so you’re always taking some kind of license. “But it is required to be ‘authentic’, to get the essential truth of what went on. You owe that to the audience, you research intensively to try to deliver that essential truth and be as authentic as you can,” informed Roach.

A Lionsgate release, Bombshell, distributed by Cinepolis India, will release January 3.

PTI