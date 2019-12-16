New Delhi: With India rocked by student protests at the Jamia Milia Islamia University and the Aligarh Muslim University, opposition parties and a few celebrities took to their social media handles to condemn the police brutality that has allegedly left over 40 students injured.

While Hindi film stars like Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao, Anurag Kashyap and Swara Bhaskar have been vocal in their condemnations, many have asked superstar Shah Rukh Khan to break his silence. SRK is an alumnus of the Jamia Milia Islamia University.

While many of the Hindi cinema heavyweights remain silence, Hollywood actor John Cusack, of ‘2012’ fame, flooded his social media handle with photos, videos and quotes relating to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

“Reports from Delhi are it was a war zone last night – Fascism is not a joke – we use the word with the understanding it’s deadly,” Cusack wrote in a tweet.

“Video from the assaults,” he wrote, sharing a series of videos.

He also shared quotes from famed author Arundhati Roy to highlight the issue.

Braving the freezing the cold, hundreds of students poured into the streets outside the Jamia Millia University Monday morning to protest the police action against their colleagues a day earlier.

PNN