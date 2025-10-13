Tel Aviv: US President Trump Monday was greeted with a thunderous applause and a standing ovation by Israeli lawmakers as he arrived at a special session of the Knesset following the release of 20 hostages by Hamas, earlier in the day.

“This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East. After so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today, the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace,” Trump said.

Appreciating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said, “I want to express my gratitude to a man of exceptional courage and patriotism whose partnership did so much to make this momentous day possible. You know who I’m talking about, there’s only one: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Trump asked Netanyahu to stand up as the Knesset erupted in applause.

“And he is not easy, I want to tell you. I want to tell you he’s not the easiest guy to deal with, but that’s what makes him great,” Trump added, drawing laughter from the audience.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Knesset ahead of Trump’s address, the Israeli Prime Minister heaped praise on the US President.

“At the beginning of the war, I promised to bring all the hostages home. Today, with the indispensable help, the determined and focused help, the unremitting help of President Trump … and with the incredible sacrifice and courage of the soldiers of Israel, we are fulfilling that promise,” said Netanyahu.

“Two weeks ago, you succeeded in doing something miraculous, you succeeded in doing something that no one believed was possible: you brought most of the Arab world, you brought most of the world — behind your proposal to free the hostages and end the war,” he said, expressing gratitude to Trump.

“I’ve seen a lot of American Presidents … I’ve never seen anyone move the world so quickly, so decisively, so resolutely as our friend President Donald J. Trump,” he added.

Netanyahu stated that Trump’s peace proposal ends the war by achieving all the objectives and opens the door to a historic expansion of peace in the region and beyond.

He further said, “You are committed to this peace; I am committed to this peace. Together, Mr President, we will achieve this peace.”