Kanas: Villagers of Tanaman village of Sahupada panchayat under this block in Puri district are making a bee line at a farmland to offer prayers to the Shiv ling that was unearthed from the ground Wednesday.

Linking the incident to the holy month of Shravan in which lord Shiva is worshipped, people have started worshipping the unearthed Shiv ling.

According to a source, Kalucharan Parida, a farmer of Tanaman village, was ploughing his farmland Wednesday afternoon when he felt his ploughshare hit something hard.

Out of curiosity, Kalucharan started digging the particular spot carefully. What he found left him dumbfounded. He could not believe his eyes that he found a Shiv ling buried on the ground.

He immediately informed about his discovery to his neighbours and other villagers. As the news spread, hundreds of people from the village and nearby villages gathered at the spot to have a ‘darshan’ of the lord.

