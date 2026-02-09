Nandapur: Police Sunday recovered the bodies of a home guard and a 33-year-old man from water under the Khilua-Petiabada bridge on Nandapur–Handiput MDR-55 road in Koraput district.

The deceased were identified as Bhagaban Khara, 50, a home guard of Nila Doraput village and Ugrasen Pangi, 33, of Hikimput.

A motorcycle was also found at the spot.

Police said Khara was waiting for a bus at Nandapur bus stand after finishing his duty Saturday, when, around 8 pm, Pangi, who was returning from Damanjodi on his bike, offered him a lift, and the duo left Nandapur.

However, neither of them reached home, prompting the family members to file missing-person complaints at Nandapur police station.

The cops began a search operation and found a helmet floating under the Khilua-Petiabada bridge.

A team led by SDPO Debendra Mallick, police officers and fire service personnel recovered the bodies and the motorcycle from the water below.

Police suspect it to be a case of a road accident as a broken motorcycle headlight was found on the road.