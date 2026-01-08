CHHATRAPUR: A home guard died of electrocution in Chhatrapur Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Dibakar Gouda of Purunapatna village under this block in Ganjam district.

Dibakar had been to his hometown to attend a feast taking place in front of his residence during the afternoon. He came in contact with a live wire lying nearby, making him fall unconscious.

Relatives rushed him to the Chhatrapur sub-divisional hospital for treatment. However, the doctors declared Dibakar dead on arrival.

Chhatrapur MLA Krushna Chandra Nayak reached the hospital and consoled the bereaved family.