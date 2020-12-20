Bhadrak: Body of a home guard hanging from a tree was recovered from Kaniasahi village under Ambaroli gram panchayat under Bhadrak rural police limits Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Chandra Rout.

Local people spotted the body hanging from a tree and immediately informed the police. After reaching the spot, cops brought down the body and sent the body for postmortem.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, however, the reason why the home guard took to the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The police have launched an investigation, considering suicide and other angles.

Meanwhile, local people suggested family issues could have led Rout to take to the extreme step. A detailed probe is underway.

PNN