Talcher: A home guard was killed in a road mishap on Rengali south canal road in Angul district Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Priya Madhab Sahu – a resident of Kankili Nua Sahi under Talcher block. He was posted as a home guard at Talcher police station.

According to a source, Sahu was returning home on a two-wheeler after his duty Friday night.

While his family members suspected Priya could have been engaged in some work after he did not reach home at night, news of his death surfaced Saturday morning. Body of the deceased man was spotted lying on Rengali south canal road along with his vehicle.

Fellow villagers of Sahu staged a protest demanding compensation for the bereaved family and a probe into the matter. Higher officials were learnt to have rushed to the spot. Protest was going on at the time of filing this report.

