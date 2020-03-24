Dharmasala: As many as 147 returnees from abroad have been asked to undergo home isolation for a fortnight here in Jajpur district amid coronavirus scare.

The district administration and health officials have been keeping a tab on the people who are returning from abroad following outbreak of coronavirus across the world. The issue assumes significance after 147 people who were working abroad returned home triggering scare among the people. Among them names of 20 people were registered in the local health centre.

Reports said around 127 people returned home here in between March 14 and 20 while 20 persons returned Sunday. The arrival of the returnees has spread panic among the locals. Health officials said that they continue making a checkup of the returnees and have advised them for home isolation for 14 days.

PNN