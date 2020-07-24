Bhubaneswar: The state government Thursday allowed home isolation of COVID 19 patients in rural areas by amending the earlier guidelines.

The government also brought a notification in this regard. A special notification to amend the earlier guideline was released Thursday.

“In partial modification of the earlier order it is hereby directed that the guidelines issued vide the said order to allow home isolation to all COVID-19 positive cases, who are asymptomatic/ have mild symptoms and have no co-morbidities in Urban Areas including Urban Local Bodies Area, District, Sub-division and Block Headquarter Towns shall also apply to Rural Areas across the State,” the notification said.

It also added, “The order will be enforced with immediate effect provided that the person concerned opts for home isolation and satisfies the conditions as mentioned in the said order. The notification said that the Sarpanch(es) of Gram Panchayats or any other officer notified by the Collector of the respective districts shall be the Nodal Officer for this purpose.

PNN