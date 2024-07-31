New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Wednesday, displayed the official order on the withdrawal of ban on participation of government employees in activities of RSS, on its website’s home page for public knowledge.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order earlier in July to withdraw ban on the participation of government employees in the activities of RSS. This ban had been in place since 1966.

BJP’s IT head Amit Malviya said in a post on X: “The unconstitutional order issued 58 years ago, in 1966, imposing a ban on Govt employees taking part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been withdrawn by the Modi Govt.”

“The original order shouldn’t have been passed in the first place,” he added.

On the other hand, Congress’ Jairam Ramesh also shared in an X post: “Sardar Patel had banned the RSS in February 1948 following Gandhi ji’s assassination. Subsequently, the ban was withdrawn on assurances of good behaviour. Even after this the RSS never flew the Tiranga in Nagpur.”

November 30, 1966, an order by the government banned the association of government servants with the activities of the RSS and the Jamaat-e-Islami.

However, various state governments, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, removed the restrictions on government employees being linked to the RSS.

