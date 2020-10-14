New Delhi: With the gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions, housing demand in the July-September quarter improved and the sale of residential properties increased by around 38 per cent during the period in Delhi-National Capital Region, according to a JLL report.

A total of 3,112 housing units were sold during the period under review, compared to 2,250 units sold in the April-June quarter.

As per the report, most of this traction was witnessed in Noida, which contributed nearly 48 per cent to the overall sales, as it caters to all price segments. Noida was followed by Ghaziabad constituting 31 per cent of the sales and it mainly caters to the mid and affordable segments.

Gurugram accounted for nearly one-fifth of the overall sales during this quarter.

“The quarter saw a preference for ready-to-move-in projects by reputed developers. The affordable and mid segment projects garnered more interest from the homebuyers as compared to high-end and luxury projects,” it said.

The emerging corridors of suburban markets such as Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Golf Course Extension Road and Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram continue to drive sales on the back of expected augmentation in physical and social infrastructure in these markets.

Given the current business environment, developers exercised restraint and caution in launching new projects, JLL said.

Three projects were launched during the third quarter in the region, two in Gurugram and one in Noida.

“While the launches were in high-end and upper mid segments in Gurugram, the project in Noida catered to the mid segment buyers,” the report said.

Real estate developers continue to focus on offloading the existing unsold inventory and completing the projects under construction. Prices remained range-bound across most of the submarkets within Delhi-NCR during the quarter.

Manish Aggarwal, Managing Director, Delhi NCR, JLL India, said: “With the upcoming festive season, sales are only expected to increase from the current levels. Also, attractive pricing and developers doling out lucrative schemes and freebies will further incentivise the fence sitters to buy homes.”

IANS