Nuapada: The home voting process for the Nuapada Assembly by-election began Thursday. A total of 15 polling teams have been deployed for the exercise. Each team comprises two polling officers, one micro observer, one security personnel and one videographer.

Altogether, 251 voters, including those aged above 85 years and persons with more than 40 per cent disabilities, will cast their votes confidentially through postal ballots from their homes between October 30 and November 2.

Returning Officer Surmi Soren said the entire home voting process will be videographed to ensure transparency. District Collector Madhusudan Das has directed all officials involved to ensure no eligible voter is deprived of the facility.

