Paikamal: A farmer was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live electric cable while spraying pesticide on his farmland at Bukuramunda village under this block in Bargarh district Thursday. The deceased was identified as Rabi Sahu, 34, in the village. According to sources, Sahu came in contact with a live electric cable that had fallen dangerously close to his farmland. Villagers and police immediately rushed him to Padmapur hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The body was later sent for a post-mortem.

After reports surfaced, villagers and members of a local farmer outfit held demonstrations in the locality demanding Rs 10 lakh as compensation and a job for the deceased farmer’s wife. The protest was underway till the filing of this report, with no settlement reached yet. Sahu is survived by his wife and two children. The family, already struggling financially, is now left without its sole breadwinner. Paikamal Sarpanch Anita Bhoi visited the bereaved family, expressed condolences, and urged the state government to provide immediate financial assistance to the victim’s family.