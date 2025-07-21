Nayagarh: A 24-year-old woman Monday made a suicide attempt by allegedly consuming pesticide in the premises of a police station in Odisha’s Nayagarh district, demanding justice, an officer said.

The woman is under treatment at the Nayagarh district headquarters hospital, the officer said.

The incident took place at Itamati police station in the district over an old dispute with her ex-boyfriend and his family, the officer said, adding that both the accused and the woman belong to the same village.

He said the woman, along with her mother, arrived at the police station on Monday and demanded immediate justice from the police.

“Suddenly, the woman consumed some pesticide that she brought to the police station at the entrance of the building,” Inspector-in-charge of Itamati police station, Priyabrata Rout told PTI.

The woman had earlier filed a case against her ex-boyfriend in February this year. On the basis of the complaint, the accused was arrested and forwarded to court. However, later, he was released from jail on bail, Rout said.

“Following the accused person’s bail, a fresh dispute erupted between the two families over the same matter, and they approached the police again on Sunday. We have registered two FIRs on the basis of fresh complaints lodged by the two families,” Rout said.