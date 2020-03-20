Nabarangpur: A newly-wed couple from Nabarangpur town, who had gone to Malaysia for honeymoon, is now stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport as all flights to India have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

In a WhatsApp video, the couple, Shankar and Pallabi Haldar, has requested the Central and Odisha governments to help them return home.

Shankar, son of Parimal Haldar of Ichhabatiguda in Nabarangpur town, married Pallabi, daughter of Gupteswar Mishra of the same locality, February 26. They took a flight from Vishakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur March 12 for their honeymoon. They had booked their return for March 17. However, when they reached the airport, much to their dismay, they found the flight cancelled.

Since then Shankar has bought tickets twice on two different routes– Kuala Lumpur-Singapore-Vishakhapatnam and Kuala Lumpur-Singapore-Amritsar – but to no avail. Both flights were cancelled and since then they have been stranded at the airport only. However, a sizeable amount of money has been deducted when they cancelled the tickets leaving them short on funds. So they have appealed to both the Odisha government and the Centre to help them return. Pallabi’s father Gupteswar has also appealed to both the governments to help the couple

The couple working for HDFC Life in Bangalore is now anxiously waiting to return home. The honeymoon seems to have a turned a nightmare for them.

PNN