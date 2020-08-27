Hong Kong: The Hong Kong government Thursday confirmed that some social distancing measures will be eased from Friday in response to a decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the city.

For the next seven days starting Friday, dine-in services will be allowed at restaurants till 9 p.m. every day, from the current 6 p.m. deadline, reports Xinhua news agency.

Cinemas, beauty parlours and some outdoor sports venues will be allowed to reopen.

The mandatory mask-wearing rule will also be lifted in parks, according to a government statement.

However, other social distancing restrictions will continue as the pandemic is yet to be completely contained.

A spokesman for the Food and Health Bureau urged residents to continue wearing masks particularly in public transport and maintain personal hygiene.

As of Thursday, the overall caseload in Hong Kong stood at 4,734.

