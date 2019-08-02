Hong Kong: The Hong Kong police have arrested eight people for possession of ‘offensive’ weapons and explosives after a raid on an industrial building in the New Territories region.

Seven males and one female, including Chan Ho-tin, convener of the “Hong Kong National Party” which has been banned from operating in accordance with law, were arrested in the raid on Thursday, said Acting Senior Superintendent Chan Yan, Deputy District Commander of Shatin District Friday.

During the raid, softball bats, loudspeakers, protective garments, petrol bombs, bows and arrows were seized, which, according to the police, were objects frequently seen at the sites of the recent violent protests, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police suspect the case was related to the series of violent incidents that happened in Hong Kong recently.

Tensions are high in Hong Kong, the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, after weeks of anti-government protests that began in early June in opposition to a now-shelved bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China.

But these protests have evolved into a catch-all movement against the local government and are causing disruptions.

The protesters are now demanding an independent inquiry into police violence, resignation of the territory’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam and democratic reform.

(IANS)