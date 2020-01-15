Chinese tech giant Honor Tuesday launched its much-speculated Magic Watch 2 smartwatch in India. Here is all you need to know.

Specifications: Honor Magic Watch 2 comes in two variants – 42mm and 46mm. Both models have a stainless steel build. The 42mmm model packs a round 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390 x 390 pixels resolution, while the 46mm variant features a 1.39-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. Powered by Kirin A1 chipset, the 42mm variant promises up to 7 days battery life with heart rate monitoring and GPS activated, while the 46mm variant promises to last up to 14 days.

The Honor MagicWatch 2 is made of 316L stainless steel — a material used in aerospace industry to offer high strength to weight ratio and less susceptibility to nicks and scratches from everyday activities, the company claims.

Features: The Honor Magic Watch 2 offers eight outdoor modes, seven indoor sports, virtual pace-setter and heart rate monitoring as well. This smartwatch offers 5ATM water resistance and comes with the support for Huawei TruSleep 2.0 tech to diagnose six common types of sleep disorders. Huawei’s inbuilt TruRelax feature brings stress monitoring capability to the smartwatch, while the AI-backed Huawei TruSeen 3.5 technology monitors the heartrate 24×7.

Price: The Magic Watch 2 range’s 46mm model starts at Rs 12,999 for the Charcoal Black variant, while the Flax Brown colour option will retail at Rs 14,999. The 42mm model is priced at Rs 11,999 for the Agate Black variant, while the Sakura Gold version will retail at Rs 14,999.

Availability: Both the variants of the Honor Magic Watch 2 will go on sale starting 12pm onwards January 18 for Amazon Prime members, and from January 19 onwards for regular buyers. Buyers of these smartwatches will get free Honor AM61 Bluetooth earphones with their purchase till January 22.