New Delhi: Honor of Kings from Tencent has emerged as top grossing mobile game worldwide for February 2022 with approximately $225 million in player spending.

About 95.2 per cent of Honor of Kings’ revenue was from China, followed by 2.5 per cent from Taiwan and approximately 1 per cent from Thailand, reports Sensor Tower.

PUBG Mobile from Tencent was the second highest earning mobile game worldwide for February 2022 with $205.2 million in gross revenue.

About 64.2 per cent of PUBG Mobile’s revenue was from China, where it has been localised as Game For Peace, followed by 7.7 per cent from the US.

The next top grossing game was Genshin Impact from miHoYo, followed by Candy Crush Saga from King and Roblox from Roblox Corporation.

The global mobile games market generated an estimated $6.6 billion from player spending across the App Store and Google Play in February 2022, marking a decrease of 7.6 per cent year-over-year.

The number one market for global revenue in February 2022 was the US, which generated $1.9 billion, or 28.6 per cent of total player spending worldwide.

Japan ranked number two for revenue at 18.8 per cent, followed by China, where Google Play is not available, at approximately 17 per cent.