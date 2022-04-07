Boinda: Illegal liquor trade in Kishorenagar block of Angul district continues unabated as the Excise department is in deep slumber. The Excise department lacks its own police station, said sources.

A new building which was constructed two years ago, after dismantle of its then existing police station here, is yet to be inaugurated. The earlier excise police station was running from a rented house.

Later, it was decided to construct a new office building at a staggering Rs 33 lakh.

If reports are to be believed, illegal trading of spurious liquor is rampantly going on in every village under Boinda, Handapa and Kishorenagar police limits of this block which has become a matter of concern for the residents.

According to sources, Boinda excise police station was set up to curb illegal trade of hooch in 23 panchayats of the block. Initially, it operated with an assistant subInspector (ASI) and two constables.

However, the house was demolished in 2016 to facilitate the expansion work of NH-55 in Angul district. Subsequently, a land was identified at Jamunali for the purpose and the new building was constructed.

After completion, it was handed over to Rural Development department in June 2021.

When contacted, Boinda Excise inspector Balbir Gadnayak said, “Application for the supply of electricity to the new building has been submitted to authorities concerned. The excise police station will start functioning in full-fledged manner after completion of the construction of the compound wall.”

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 105 bootleggers were arrested by Boinda, Handapa and Kishorenagar police in between April 2021 and February 2022.

Altogether 141 cases have been registered. About 3,380 litres of country-made liquor (Mahuli), 130 litres of juice extracted from date palm (Taadi) and 25 litres of foreign liquor were seized in connection with the cases.

Furthermore, over 41,000 kg Mahula Pocha (a typical sedative drink) was seized during the same period. The narcotics are being sold in Kishorenagar block through grocery, betel shops and eateries.

Regular raids are not being conducted in the absence of a fullfledged police station, reports said.

