New Delhi: A day before the crucial 10 round of talks with representatives of protesting farmers on controversial new farm laws, the Centre said Monday both sides want to resolve the long-continuing stalemate at the earliest. However, solving the issues regarding the new farm laws was getting delayed due to involvement of people of other ideologies. The government once more asserted Monday that the new farm laws are in the interest of the farming community. It said obstacles do come whenever good things or measures are taken. However, this issue is taking longer to resolve the issue as farmers’ leaders want a solution their own way.

The 10th round of talks between the Centre and 41 protesting farmers’ unions is scheduled for Tuesday at 12 noon at Vigyan Bhawan here. Separately, a Supreme Court-appointed panel to resolve the crisis is also scheduled to hold its first meeting Tuesday.

Also read: Our demands won’t change even if govt calls us 700 times for talks: Farmers union

The previous rounds of talks between the government and farmers have failed to reach any concrete results. Protesting unions have stuck to their main demand for repealing the new laws, but the government has refused to do so.

“It is different when farmers talk to us directly. When leaders get involved, then it becomes difficult. There could have been early solution had the discussions were held with farmers directly,” said Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala.

“Both sides want a solution, but they have different points of view and hence it is taking more time. But a definite solution will emerge,” noted Rupala.

Separately, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, while addressing a virtual event, reiterated that the three farm laws will be beneficial for farmers.

“These laws were expected earlier but the previous government could not implement because of pressure. It was the Modi government that took a bold step and brought these laws passed in Parliament… Whenever a good thing happens, there are obstacles,” Tomar said.

On eve of the 10 round of meeting, a delegation of farmers representing over 270 farmer producer organisations from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Odisha met Rupala and appealed not to repeal the laws.

“We support the new laws. We don’t want the government to repeal them,” Narendra Tomar of Gwalior-based Chambal Agro FPO said after the meeting.