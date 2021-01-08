Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh): Ahead of the eighth round of talks with the Central government over the new farm laws Friday, Bharatiya Kisan Union National Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said the farmers leaders are ready to conduct talks with the Union government 700 times, but their demands will not change.

Friday’s meeting will discuss two major issues which are directly related to the three Central farm laws and the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The meeting is being held at Vigyan Bhavan.

Rakesh Tikat told IANS, “If the government meets us 700 times, we are willing to go but the demand of the farmers will not change.”

“The Central government will have to withdraw the farm laws and we will talk on the same even today. There will be no other thing on which the talks will be held.”

The farmers have been camping at the borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020 demanding the withdrawal of The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020; The Farmers ( Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020; and a legal guarantee for procurement of crops at the MSP.

