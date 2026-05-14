New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two more accused in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, taking the total number of people arrested so far to seven, officials said Thursday.

The two newly arrested accused have been identified as Dhananjay Lokhanda, a resident of Ahilyanagar, and Manisha Waghmare from Pune, both in Maharashtra.

Their arrests came during extensive searches conducted by the agency at 14 locations across the country over the past 24 hours as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged examination malpractice.

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has sent the five accused arrested earlier in the case to seven days of CBI custody for further questioning.

The CBI registered the case May 12, 2026, following a complaint lodged by the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education regarding the alleged leak of the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper.

Earlier, the agency had arrested five accused from different parts of the country, including three from Jaipur, one from Gurugram and another from Nashik.

According to officials, multiple special teams of the CBI have been carrying out coordinated raids and searches since May 12 in an effort to trace the wider network allegedly involved in leaking the examination paper and facilitating related irregularities.

The investigating agency said several other suspects are currently being questioned and further action is underway based on the evidence gathered so far.

Officials added that the CBI is pursuing all available leads to uncover the full extent of the alleged racket and identify all individuals connected to the case.

The agency reiterated its commitment to conducting a comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation into the matter to ensure strict action against those found involved in the alleged paper leak conspiracy.