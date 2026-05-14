New Delhi: The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding strict action against those involved in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and seeking a shift to a computer-based format for the medical entrance test.

The NEET-UG examination was conducted May 3, following which allegations of a paper leak surfaced, triggering investigations by Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Tuesday cancelled the examination and said it would be re-conducted on dates to be announced separately.

In a statement, the NTA said the decision was taken with the approval of the Centre in the interest of maintaining transparency and preserving trust in the national examination system.

In a letter to the prime minister dated May 13, the FORDA described the alleged paper leak as a “moral and institutional catastrophe” that had impacted nearly 23 lakh medical aspirants and their families.

The resident doctors’ body said repeated paper leak incidents in national-level exams pointed to a “recurring systemic failure” and exposed serious gaps in the examination system.

“The recent cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 by the National Testing Agency following credible reports of a paper leak is not merely an administrative failure; it is a moral and institutional catastrophe that has shattered the dreams, mental health, and years of relentless preparation of millions of young Indians,” the letter said.

FORDA said the controversy had disrupted the academic year of nearly 23 lakh students, while many families had spent large amounts on coaching and exam preparation.

The association demanded strict punishment for all those involved in the alleged leak, including paper setters, officials of printing agencies, coaching institute operators and middlemen. It also called for fast-track courts to handle examination fraud cases and a stronger central law against such malpractice.

Seeking structural reforms, FORDA urged the Centre to immediately move NEET-UG to a computer-based test model similar to IIT-JEE Advanced, saying the current pen-and-paper format was prone to leaks.

“The IIT model has demonstrated over decades that large-scale national examinations can be conducted with integrity. There is no justification for NEET to continue in its current format,” the letter stated.

FORDA also sought a re-examination with “full public accountability”, supervision by a Supreme Court-monitored committee and stronger security measures.