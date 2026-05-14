Kolkata: The West Bengal government has issued a set of guidelines barring animal slaughter without a “fit certificate” from authorities and warned of penal action if the directions are not adhered to.

The state has also made it clear that animal slaughter in open public places would be “strictly prohibited”.

The guidelines, the government said, were in compliance with the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act of 1950 and issued in the light of a series of orders passed by the Calcutta High Court in 2018 and 2022.

The notice said, “No person shall slaughter any animal, meaning (bulls, bullocks, cows, calves, male and female buffaloes, buffalo calves and castrated bulls) unless he has obtained in respect thereof a certificate that the animal is fit for slaughter.”

Under the guidelines, the municipality chairman or the panchayat samiti’s sabhapati concerned must issue such a certificate jointly with a government veterinary surgeon.

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Authorities concerned would assess the age and physical condition of the animal before granting permission. In case the certificate is denied, the aggrieved party may appeal before the state government within 15 days of communication of the refusal, it said.

Only animals above 14 years of age or those found permanently incapacitated due to injury, deformity, age or incurable disease would qualify for slaughter, according to the notice.

“An animal in respect of which a certificate has been issued shall be slaughtered only in a municipal slaughterhouse or any other slaughterhouse identified by the local administration,” the notification stated.

It further warned that anyone violating the provisions of the Act could face imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of Rs 1,000, or both. All such offences would be treated as cognisable offences.

A senior police officer said the objective behind the directive was to ensure strict adherence to existing legal provisions.

“The intent of the directive is to ensure strict compliance with the law and prevent unauthorised or inhumane practices. Any violation brought to notice will be dealt with in accordance with legal provisions,” the Kolkata Police officer told.