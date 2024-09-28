Aries: Today you will feel mushy and forlorn. Ganesha says you will make special efforts to strengthen your relationships. You look upon commitment as a security for the future. As a result, you will develop strong, long-term bondings.

Taurus: You will find comfort, perched on a branch in the family tree, today. Your maturity will help you deal with emotional issues with ease. Energy and exuberance will be an investment you make today, the results of which you will reap in the days to come, hopes Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, you will toil as if you have to conquer Mt. Everest. And you will, says Ganesha. You may not get a standing ovation or a medal of honour for your hard work and dedication, but you will be lavishly appreciated by your superiors and colleagues. The task will require a lot of character and even a few changes in your disposition, but you will do this with ease.

Cancer: When the going gets tough, it’s better to go with the flow. But you belong to a school of thought that believes that in such troubled times, it’s better to stay out of water altogether. Since it is not your day today, you are likely to postpone all important decisions and work. Ganesha approves.

Leo: The trader in you comes to the fore today. With an impeccable eye for recognising profitable avenues, you will quickly spot opportunities that arise from buying goods at cheaper prices, and selling them off at a rate that leaves you with a lump sum profit. Start with small transactions, and treat each transaction with care before you plunge into bigger ventures, like the Bull-n-Bear tussle of the stock markets. Ganesha wishes you all the success today.

Virgo: There is a strong indication that you will dabble in writing or performing arts, and emerge with excellent results. Since these are your passions, you may cultivate hobbies in these fields, if they are not already your profession. Enjoy the power you have over people today as you grip them with sweet words, swinging to your whims, says Ganesha.

Libra: Your family is the cornerstone of your success. And today is no different. Your auspicious day starts from your home, and you manage to carry this luck everywhere you go with the same tempo and gusto, predicts Ganesha. Your smile enables you to keep winning people to your side.

Scorpio: You will spend most of the day in self-introspection and in testing your capabilities. You will take all the needed steps to improve your professional proficiency. Your rare insight and gifted understanding of human nature will prepare you for leadership in the near future, hopes Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Today, you will most certainly put your heart and soul into your work. But it is rather unlikely that you will get the returns in proportion to the efforts you put in. Yet, at the end of the day, you will be more than satisfied that you have got the chance to display your innate talents, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: Often, sentiments take over your mind. Making you impractical, at times, this tendency proves to be harmful to you. Don’t show it on your face as others may take advantage of your weakness, advises Ganesha. If you don’t control your emotions, it may become an obstacle in your path to success. Be strong and give a tough fight to those who want to go ahead of you.

Aquarius: You plot and plan well today! A lot of your time, energy and money may go into less productive activities. But the quality of your work will near perfection. Keep it up, says Ganesha, it is this creativity that gives you an edge over others.

Pisces: Today your intellectual streak comes to the fore. You will indulge your curiosity and take an interest in natural phenomena. Your faith will help you complete all your pending tasks with ease. You will leave things to destiny. You will be more inclined to intellectual pursuits rather than professional, however, do not neglect your responsibilities, says Ganesha.