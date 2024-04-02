Aries: Career decisions and money matters will keep you busy today. And after all the work, you will want to spend some leisure time and take it easy. A leisure trip may materialise, which will put you in high spirits. Ganesha says indulging in group projects will help you make new friends.

Taurus: You have a hectic day ahead, says Ganesha. You will be immersed in your work all day long and will love doing so. A lot will get done by the end of the day. Make sure you do not stretch your neck or take unnecessary risks. That will be bad for business. Stick to basics. Do not be innovative or speculative. Be prepared for new challenges that are due to come up shortly.

Gemini: An extremely productive and fulfilling day awaits you. Along with your daily routine, you will also concentrate on your household issues. You will feel the need to have someone to call your own. You may find yourself in two minds over things like marriage and partnership. It is a good day to sell something, says Ganesha.

Cancer: An awareness of optimism and idealism will mark your activities this day. You may benefit by traversing from one terrain to another. You will be liberal and generous with ideas; your internal beauty will blossom.

Leo: You are fond of travelling. You will make plans for a trip or a journey and will include your family and friends in your schemes. For those in artistic fields, you will receive critical acclaim. A progressive day awaits, says Ganesha.

Virgo: It is not the time to rest on your past laurels, and you will have to carry on with your work unabated. You will have to keep your focus steady and remain organised to get the same level of success that you had in the recent past. Ganesha advises you not to neglect your relationships, as they are the cornerstones of your success and tranquillity.

Libra: Ganeshji says that today you shall make your competitors and enemies envious of your business success. Beware, as they shall try to hurt or put down your reputation in varied ways. Instead of fighting with them, you should try to be politically correct and take care of matters using your intelligence. This afternoon can bring in a new love in your life that will be very good for you.

Scorpio: You are in a dilemma and feel like standing at a crossroads of life. Some important decisions of life need time and that’s what you want right now. However, keep personal life and work separate to avoid confusion and disturbance. As per Ganesha’s advice, it’s all right if decision-making takes some time, but avoid taking hasty decisions.

Sagittarius: The pressing needs of your loved ones call for extra attention today. You may have a few family friends over for lunch or dinner, and end up chatting a good deal with them. Ganesha says an intimate tête-à-tête with your better half would fare you well.

Capricorn: The day will sail smooth, but your mind will wreak havoc by forcing you to act on the spur of the moment, says Ganesha. However, this will not ruin your reputation with bosses and peers. You may also see some of your dreams come true, but don’t fly too high; you may climb up the ladder of success but with every step you leave behind there is always one more to go. Concentrate on your work a little more and the goal will certainly seem closer.

Aquarius: Your dream house or car may well be on its way! The stars proclaim that it’s a good time to acquire new assets. So bring out those attractive brochures and check out your loan prospects. A perfect way to end an exciting day will be an evening at a quiet temple, says Ganesha.

Pisces: A good day awaits you. You will finish your work and beat your deadlines by miles on account of the luck favouring you. There are chances that a family holiday, which has been in the planning for a long time, will eventually come to fruition today, says Ganesha.