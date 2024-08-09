Aries: You will be quite circumspect throughout the day, predicts Ganesha. Your spirits will soar high as you will be invited to join parties and socialise a bit. You will find the correct balance between work and having fun.

Taurus: It is about time that you stopped running from your problems and stand up and face them, suggests Ganesha. Your loved ones will bask in your material generosity today. You will be magnanimous with the wallet to impress members of the opposite sex. Don’t forget that time is also money, advises Ganesha.

Gemini: You will be afforded full cooperation by your relatives and friends. You will also be able to provide a solution to their problems by utilising your practical thinking. You will be influenced by your emotions while choosing between multiple alternatives. You need to carefully weigh the pros and cons of any decision you make today, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You have always been quite prudent when it comes to spending your hard-earned moolah, yet today you may feel stingier. And, you will rightly be so, for there may be unnecessary burdens and demands made on you by your near and dear ones. Although you will be aware of this, you will still be able to keep them happy, affirms Ganesha. There is also a high probability of some changes in either the nature or scope (or both) of your work.

Leo: You will attempt to reschedule your daily routine to be able to make the most of your day. While it is easy to make plans, implementing them and sticking to them depends on your discipline and determination. You will become more aware of health issues and pay closer attention to your diet. You will spend an enjoyable time with your family, says Ganesha.

Virgo: A heady mixture of work and partying is on the cards today. The parties may go on well into the night. You will make the right decisions today which will prove to be vital in putting you on the road to success. Ganesha says people will profit by engaging you in their work.

Libra: Ganesha says the higher officials in your workplace may be displeased with you and you will face issues with them. Due to this, you will feel mentally depressed and down but towards the afternoon you will be able to please them with your impressive work ability. Ganesha says that today is not a good day to try out any new business ventures.

Scorpio: Do not get carried away by sentiments and act like an emotional fool, tips Ganesha. Today, you will be in a dilemma as you have to choose between two best things. But, as they say, the right choices are always tough to make. Be practical and make the right decision.

Sagittarius: A fresh and renewed you, today all your focus is on your kith and kins. This includes sneaking some time off for your beloved as well! Romantic conversations and intimacy will add some spark to the day. After family, friends to come to take their share. An exciting evening in store for you!

Capricorn: It’s time to prove your extraordinary skills as a professional, says Ganesha. You will go out of your way, and even double your efforts to accomplish set goals, and chances are that you might succeed. Family and friends will be glad that could take out time to spend some happy hours with them. You will also let them know that they mean the world to you, and no matter what, you will be there whenever they need you.

Aquarius: You will aim for the bull’s eye today. Whatever you’ll do today, will be done with your focus set firmly on your target, says Ganesha. You will not waste your resources on something unfruitful, and such an attitude will make your journey smoother and faster. By the end of the day, you will surprise everyone around with your spectacular performance.

Pisces: You are likely to find yourself as part of a team involved in tackling a difficult project or task today. The role you will play in this Endeavour will be noteworthy. Your efforts will yield excellent results. Everything you touch will turn to gold today, says Ganesha. Make the most of it.