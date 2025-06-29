Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Today, you might feel homesick if you are out of station. And if you are contacting your family members, Ganesha suggests that you get in touch with your long-neglected friends too. Knowing that you are loved gives a different kind of pleasure.

Taurus: Your thoughts are not likely to remain focused on your business or profession. Ganesha sees them drifting from such issues and moving towards your home and family members. You will be keenly aware of the fact that you have been neglecting your family interests and affairs on account of your professional involvement. That being very likely, use this day to reconnect with your family members and reassert your love and commitment towards them.

Gemini: It is not a good day to invest or buy things like jewellery, real estate, shares, etc. You will feel a measure of loneliness today. You will probably catch yourself thinking about happenings in the past, which have no bearing upon your present, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Your intellectual prowess in the office will bring you happy tidings. You may give a new look to the work culture in the office. Ganesha advises you to think twice before embarking on new deals in the afternoon. Remember, it is always good to be cautious in every aspect.

Leo: You will need to pay more attention to your family members. You need to have a larger perspective on all matters. The latter half of the day will see you engaged in finding the solutions to some problem or the other. You will also need to give equal importance to all your colleagues. You will learn a lot of important lessons in life today, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Today, you will feel nostalgic, which will make you homesick, and you will feel it is better to avoid contemplation. Today, you will make earnest attempts to strengthen your relationships. Your energy levels will be very high. Ganesha says it is an optimistic day.

Libra: Ganesha says today is a good day to enhance your joy by arranging a family meeting or gathering. Guests coming home will make you happy with their presence. The presence of your beloved will make your evening a romantic one. Ganesha says that his blessings will be with you always.

Scorpio: You are on a mission to solve all the pending problems by finding their solutions today itself. And very aptly, your optimistic attitude and creative outlook would come to rescue you in difficult moments. At this point, even your colleagues and superiors support you, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Variety is the spice of life, and you seem to be taking this a bit too seriously. Today, your brain data chooses all random things, from health and weight loss to occult and spirituality. In short, your thoughts go haywire, says Ganesha. However, amidst all this confusion, don’t forget to keep a check on your coffers, or you may end up making a hole in your pocket.

Capricorn: For you, family comes first. Your family members are the pillars of your success, feels Ganesha. You’ll kick-start the day in high spirits and maintain it throughout the day. Somebody may have more money than you do. But, prosperity is also measured in the number of hearts one conquers. And, today, you will be a rich man as you will win many of those, foretells Ganesha.

Aquarius: If you are tangled in some legal matters, Ganesha advises you to go for an out-of-court settlement. You are strong, and with patience and perseverance, you will sail smoothly through difficult times. People, however, may perceive you as a headstrong or inflexible person. Ganesha advises you to clear out this misconception about yourself and be soft in your approach.

Pisces: You will look for the company of near and dear ones today. You will not be willing to attend social functions and spend time with colleagues or acquaintances, but you will be forced to. As a result, you might wander off or keep to your own in the crowd, which might lead to people mistaking this as arrogance. Do your best to smile at people; once warmed up, it will light up your mood, suggests Ganesha.