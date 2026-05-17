From work choices and financial concerns to family matters and emotional well-being, today’s horoscope offers a blend of caution, encouragement and clarity. Ganesha’s insights for all 12 zodiac signs point out when to take initiative, when to ease off and how to navigate the day effectively.

Aries: You are uptight about what is yours and today, you are even less keen on sharing. This possessiveness may have to do with a certain ‘someone’. Ganesha says matters regarding love are progressing intensely, and your marital life will blossom.

Taurus: Your vision today will have a hue of green as you will be drawn to money like a fly to sweets. Taste the power of money with fortune as the monkey on your back. You may buy a pendant or a necklace today and your haggling skills will save you from being swindled, says Ganesha.

Gemini: You will find yourself caught in two minds repeatedly, owing to your unpredictable mood swings. This will cause a lot of mental stress. You can reduce your anxiety by talking out your issues with family members and experts. You need to take care of your health today, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You will get a surprise gift or good news from your friends or relatives. You will enjoy with your family. You will get the affection and cooperation of family members. Happiness and rapport in domestic life are indicated. Ganesha’s grace is upon you.

Leo: Ever been surprised at your own abilities? Today you shall be, says Ganesha. With the perfect blend of amicable gestures and lack of inimical actions, you are poised to become the cynosure of all occasions. The day will bring to the fore your flexible nature, moderate views, and your mature mannerisms in a cocktail that is as heady as the best blend. With a mindset on communal harmony, you are assured to have success coming your way today, foresees Ganesha.

Virgo: Emotions that have been locked in the inner recesses of your heart might just surface today. You may develop an emotional attachment with your material possessions. However, Ganesha says, if you don’t find your surroundings conducive, you will feel extremely restless.

Libra: Ganesha says that you will be busy in your work field today and will be able to attain your goals in your work field today. Your level of enthusiasm will be at its peak. Today you may be able to meet with a person from the opposite sex who will be your future partner. Ganesha showers you with his blessings always.

Scorpio: You are a visionary and today you work towards building a successful future. But, expecting an instant result would be unfair. You need to have patience to bring in those dynamic changes in your life. Wait and watch, the patience would reap sweet fruits!

Sagittarius: You need to increase your tolerance power as you may have to face criticism from close ones. However, it is not feasible to please everyone around. You may just be happy doing basic favours for your loved ones. Ganesha asks you to be patient.

Capricorn: You want to enhance your knowledge by exploring foreign shores, but luck hasn’t favoured you yet. Ganesha predicts today to be a favourable day for you to try again for higher studies. If associated with the Stock Market or speculation, you are likely to make profits. You will come across many opportunities, but you need to identify and explore them to the fullest.

Aquarius: There are no short-cuts to success. You know this very well and work you socks off to get what you want. Colleagues, friends and family, all of them will acknowledge and appreciate your efforts and achievements. Though you will be apprehensive about it, you will have to take some risks to bring the desired change in your life, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Interactions with those of the opposite sex will mark your day. It is also a good day to strike up a friendship with those of the opposite sex. For those in love, today is a good day to spend time with your partner. For those looking for love, now is the best time to pop the question to that special someone you’ve secretly admired for long, says Ganesha.