From work decisions and money matters to family time and emotional balance, today’s horoscope delivers a mix of caution, motivation and reassurance. Ganesha’s guidance for all 12 zodiac signs highlights when to push forward, when to slow down and how to make the best of the day ahead.

Aries: You may find yourself in a precarious position today, says Ganesha. You may feel challenged and swim against the current, which will be counterproductive. Nothing may seem to work out. Taking a break will ease the stress at such a time.

Taurus: Almost as if crafted by Cervantes himself, you might wake up today feeling passionate and quixotic. Make-up and makeovers may be on the cards as you will have the urge to be groomed. Once you are done with yourself, you will shower others with attention, says Ganesha.

Gemini: Today may not be very meaningful and productive for you, though you will get to spend plenty of quality time with yourself in the afternoon, which may not necessarily be to your liking. By evening, you may feel a little extra sensitive. A lonely day, or as an optimist would put it, you’ve got the whole day to yourself; it could have been worse (For instance, a day alone with your nagging mother-in-law!).

Cancer: With Ganesha’s grace, whatever you think or pursue will be successful. Students will excel and finish pending work. You can display your imagination excellently. In short, a day of happiness and variety.

Leo: When it comes to maintaining a balance in any relationship, you set an example for others to follow. It is like an inner light guides you towards joyful coexistence, though, at times, it may entail making certain acts of sacrifice, says Ganesha. You may choose to lose an argument in order to win hearts. Just remember that losing a battle is sometimes the only way to win the war. Keep your language short and sweet on this wonderful day.

Virgo: Avoid all kinds of prejudice and do not allow intolerance to enter your mind today, advises Ganesha. In all likelihood, you will look around yourself in search of love and affection. You will do well to keep negativity at bay, as otherwise it may cow you down. Ganesha suggests that you marshal all your courage to live as per your convictions.

Libra: Ganesha says today will be an auspicious day for starting any new work. In the office, you will be assigned new positions and you shall excel in them. Whatever work is undertaken by you will see yourself attain success in it. Today is a lucky day for you Ganesha says

Scorpio: Today, there may come up situations which may test your patience, predicts Ganesha. However, it would be wise to sit and sort out all the differences with your colleagues or family members or your partner.

Sagittarius: It’s time for invitations and grooving all night long. And even eat like a glutton. But, for a change, you are not in the mood to party, though it is unlike you. You reject the idea of socialising and hitting the dance floor. And your friends do not like your changed avatar, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: You’ll kick start the day in high spirits, which will take everyone by surprise. You will shift gears at work so that you can perform more efficiently and productively. Such a change will boost your confidence as you will see the positive results for yourself. Most of the day, you will work like a busy bee, but at the end you will listen to music or be with your friends to relax your mind, foretells Ganesha.

Aquarius: Are you facing a roadblock in your path? Make a minor change in your route, and you will find a smooth and clear road once again, advises Ganesha. The efforts you have made in the past will come to fruition today. Don’t get satisfied with your current achievements; you still have a long way to go to keep working hard.

Pisces: Do not commit yourself to any large investments today. It is best to avoid speculative activities. For those who have a job, the co-operation of your colleagues will help you progress, says Ganesha.