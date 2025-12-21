From unexpected gains to moments of introspection, December 21 promises a mix of opportunities and challenges for every zodiac sign. Here’s what Ganesha predicts for all today, helping you navigate work, relationships, and personal growth.

Aries: Decisions about career and finance will keep you preoccupied today. After a hectic day, all you may want to do is relax. In that case, Ganesha may send a short but pleasurable trip your way, which is sure to rejuvenate you. Group activity suggests you will make more friends, says Ganesha.

Taurus: This is not a day when you should be fooling around with your health. Do not take your health and fitness for granted, warns Ganesha. You will be feeling lazy and listless all day long. Chances are that you could fall ill on account of carelessness. Both physical exertion as well as mental stress should be meticulously avoided. From sunset onwards, you can rest easy. The period of care and caution will have passed.

Gemini: Today, the bond that you share with your friends will get stronger. You are also likely to fall in love. If you are already in a relationship, you will plan to validate your bond either through an engagement or marriage. If you are a student, this is a good phase for you. Along with love, you will also get good grades. You are also likely to take part in extra-curricular activities.

Cancer: There is every possibility that today, you will be probing and prying about your future, predicts Ganesha. A visit to a well-known astrologer cannot be ruled out. Also, you are likely to consult a doctor. It is all due to your bad lifestyle and habits. You had better improve your lifestyle.

Leo: Fortune smiles on but a few, and when it does, it can take you to places you have never even dreamt of. Today is an exceptional day, in the sense that Lady Luck is backing you in all earnestness. So go with the flow and take your chances. You will find, much to your delight, that success is easy to achieve when you are willing to work hard and have luck guiding you. Call it the Midas touch, but success is yours in everything you undertake, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Reflect on past glories and assemble the machinery for accomplishing more in the future. New relationships will mark the road to progress. You easy-going nature will help you get along famously with people.

Libra: Today might be a good day to invest in that body armour you saw on the telly last night. At least find one that will shield you from being at the receiving end of your seniors and the daily grind of life. If you happen to be a job aspirant, be prepared to slog it out for your success. Put off auction bids and sealed tenders for a luckier day. Whatever it is that you do to turn your luck around, Ganesha advises you to take abundant precautions in all matters.

Scorpio: House renovation is in the offing. You may furnish it with portraits and artefacts. Today, you may also feel like playing the stock market game and stake your bets, says Ganesha. Have a great time at home by hosting friends over.

Sagittarius: Personal grooming will be on your mind today. A small fortune may be spent on enhancing the way you look, especially on a new hairdo. Retail Therapy is on the cards, and you may indulge in spending on clothes and jewellery.

Capricorn: It’s difficult to keep calm and have control over your temper in times of distress, but today, you will prove all who surrendered to the whims of adversity wrong, foresees Ganesha. You will be unfaltering in dealing with problems and will overcome them with ease. At home, you will be content and at peace, and this will also reflect in your work, adding to your already high efficiency.

Aquarius: The day seems normal as you are unlikely to encounter unpleasant situations, says Ganesha. The high point of the day will be your consummate skill with which you will handle mundane tasks. Ganesha reminds you of the saying, “Success is one per cent inspiration and 99% perspiration.”

Pisces: Fear is a part and parcel of life, and while it can not be eliminated, it can certainly be tamed, and that is what you will be doing today. All your suppressed audacity will be on full display, says Ganesha.