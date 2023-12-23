Aries: Think positive today and watch the world around you change. Regardless of how difficult things may seem, Ganesha advises you to take it without getting upset. If you set your mind to something, you can do it. You have the Midas touch today, so it is a good time to introduce a new strategy.

Taurus: Ganesha urges you to be prepared for setbacks and disappointments today. Your efforts may end in being a waste of precious time and energy. The results you get are likely to be far below your expectations. Falling short of your target is likely to weigh you down with stress and anxiety. You can, however, ease and reduce your frustration by reexamining your expectations and lowering them down to a comfortable, achievable level.

Gemini: You will be in a state of heightened sensitivity today. Therefore you need to curb down on your emotions. You will be able to successfully express your feelings to someone, and your feelings will play a vital part in your life, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Ganesha suggests you not to be sentimental or hasty. Try to handle things deftly instead of dodging bad episodes or turning a blind eye to them. You will give priority to domestic and private life instead of career or business aspects.

Leo: You will feel more emotional today and share your feelings with your friends and near ones. For those who are searching for a life partner, this might be the time when you will get hitched. You will develop a new perspective on some issues in the office. Your day will be different than normal, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Ganesha predicts that you will be rewarded today for all the good work done earlier. You will prefer to manage things in your way, rather than taking orders from others. However, Ganesha advises you not to throw your weight around, but to stay calm and composed.

Libra: Nothing comes for free — keep this in mind as you may have to pay your dues for the success you desire today, especially if it is a new project that you have undertaken. Be prepared to invest a considerable amount of time and effort in your endeavours. Spare money can be used to purchase new assets that may pay dividends in the future. Either that or put it in a bank. In short, Ganesha advises prudence in money matters.

Scorpio: In all probability, your mood is extremely hawkish today. Your belligerence may even put off Lady Luck for the time being. Ganesha advises you to stay away from confrontations and troubles of any kind. The evening, however, promises to be relaxing.

Sagittarius: Lady luck is all smiles for you today, predicts Ganesha. Suddenly, you feel like multi-tasking and becoming a jack of all. This is likely to keep you busy, almost throughout the day. If need be, your colleagues and peers will lend a helping hand.

Capricorn: You are in hot water, but do not lose hope during these turbulent times. Maintain a calm head over your shoulders and deal with the problems, guides Ganesha. Also, do not jump to conclusions or be argumentative with the people around you, as you may end up being at the losing end.

Aquarius: You will not need a reason to party today. Be it the news of a friend getting married or you buying a new car, you are in the mood to celebrate life like anything! Apart from this, you will have smooth sailing throughout the day, foresees Ganesha. If you are a businessman or a professional, you will move one step closer to your target.

Pisces: A day of mixed fortunes awaits you, where taking risks could prove to be your undoing, or provide you with handsome returns, says Ganesha. This is because you could come out on top by treading cautiously, but uncalculated risks will probably throw your calculations out of gear. Your success rate is unlikely to be too high; hence it may be a tough day for you. However, it will end on a promising note.