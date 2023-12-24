Aries: Now at last you have realised that you have been preoccupied with work at the cost of your family life. Making up to them now is going to take a lot more effort. Ganesha says to be ready to open your purse strings for either eating out, going out for a movie or shopping at the best places.

Taurus: This day has been earmarked for beautification, a makeover, says Ganesha. You are likely to remain preoccupied with ways to enhance your looks and appearance. A new, stylish hairdo, face packs and massages, trendy outfits and accessories could be in store. You will, subconsciously, be doing all that you can do, to get noticed by others. Be sure you will get all the attention and interest your efforts merit.

Gemini: You will feel lonely and unwanted today. You will feel the need for someone who can calm your troubled mind. Meditation and yoga will help you calm yourself. It is a good day to receive love from that someone special, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You will succeed in a new venture and will brim with radiance and energy. Ganesha says this is the best time for get-togethers and kindle contact with friends and relatives.

Leo: You will look to give your house a new appearance by decorating it or undertaking some renovation projects. You will make the best out of waste and produce some truly marvellous pieces of art to improve the ambience of your nest. You will be able to save up on some money. Laudable, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You will excel remarkably in whatever work you prefer to engage yourself in today. Ganesha says your aspiration to start a business endeavour in a foreign country will bear fruit. To considerably enhance your self-image, it is necessary to make required improvements in your appearance.

Libra: Ganesha says that on the work front, you may be in the midst of meetings or negotiations, which will work out favorably for you. This will help ease your tension and you will feel mentally free. Today you will feel more vibrant and active too and hence will be able to get more done.

Scorpio: According to Ganesha, your new business venture is likely to keep you on toes today. You may even neglect your personal life to meet expectations at work. A feeling of disappointment may surround you as things do not go according to planning and your efforts may go in vain. No pains, no gains reminds Ganesha.

Sagittarius: You are in a dilemma today. You may find yourself standing at crossroads, and your decision power does not seem to help you much, says Ganesha. You are likely to become controversy’s favourite child; this may add fuel to the fire. Be wise, and take the guidance of experienced people.

Capricorn: God helps those who help themselves, likewise, your sincere efforts will be paid off well, today. If you’re dealing with shares and stocks, it may be your day, today. Your life partner will be proved to be lucky for your success, so give him/her the credit he/she deserves, suggests Ganesha.

Aquarius: You always see the larger picture, and desire to channelise all your energies towards making things better. Such positive approach makes you an excellent team player, and enables you to bring novel ideas and effective solutions to the table, says Ganesha. You will be the life of every party you will go to today.

Pisces: This day promises to be filled with much romance, laughter, and fine dining, says Ganesha. You will seem irresistible to the opposite sex. You might also find yourself falling for someone. A breathe of fresh air could waft into old relationships, or new ones could be formed. However, this is likely to be a drawn-out process. You could find yourself dining out with friends, later on in the evening.